Wilson, George (09-18-18)

MAYSVILLE - George Elmon Wilson, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
He was a native of Bonnertown, Tenn., a member of Maysville Baptist Church, a 50 year 32nd Degree Mason and Member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Commerce.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Viola Golden Wilson; daughter, Karen Marie Wilson; son, Michael George Wilson; two grandsons, Stephen Prince and Danny Prince, Jr.; three brothers, Otis Wilson, Doice (Red) Wilson, and Larry Wilson; and three sisters, Rebecca Beckham, Jean Parker, and Corriene Rich.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Claudia Marston Wilson; one daughter, Linda Wilson Prince (Dan); three sons, David Wilson (Nancy), Barry Wilson (Julie), and Alan Wilson (Susan); 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Valerie Fortenberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Neal Funeral Home Saturday, September 22, with T. R. Williams officiating with a Masonic Service following. Interment was at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma, Tenn. Pallbearers were his grandsons.
Condolences may be sent to www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were handled by Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
