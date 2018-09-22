WINDER - Marilyn McKinney, 88, gained her wings September 20, 2018.
She was born September 9, 1930, in Henderson, N.C., the daughter of the late Lonnie E. and Theola Evans Kearney. Mrs. McKinney had served as a Registered Nurse at the Winder-Barrow Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ellison McKinney, Jr.
Surviving include children, Kenneth (Vicki) Quick, Dawsonville, Karen (J. C., Jr.) Mathis, Auburn, Sandy (Bill) Wills-Thompson, Jefferson, Sonny (Cindy) Quick, Statham, Mike (Sandra) Quick, California; twin daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Skinner and Tonia (Dale) Harbin, all of Winder; brothers, Tom (Carolyn) Kearney, Pinehurst, N. C. and Bill (Wanda) Kearney, Winston-Salem, N. C.; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 23, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn McKinney (09-20-18)
