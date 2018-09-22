STATHAM - Judge Wall, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
He was a member of Statham First Baptist Church and the Senior Men's Sunday School Class. Judge retired from General Motors as a painter. He loved to garden and continued to do so until he was 92 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Zetta Hardigree Wall; his wife of 68 years, Mary Bolton Wall; a son, Mahlon Bruce Wall; two brothers, Leon and Sam Wall; and two sisters, Alice Patton and Nelda Bailey.
Survivors include a son, Eric Wall (Kim), Statham; two daughters, Robbie Wall Williams, Statham, and Brenda Fitzgerald (Jim), High Shoals; a brother, Wesley Wall, Fairburn; seven grandchildren, Chris, Jerri Lynn, Ray, Heather, Mahlon, Ryan and Katrina; nine great-grandchildren, Russ, Sarah, Kyle, Harper, Cole, Conner, Landon, Adilynn and Leah; and two great-great-grandchildren, Avery and Kinley.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 21, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor's Jack Thomas, Ken Bennett and Gordon Thornton officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements
Judge Wall (09-18-18)
