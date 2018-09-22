Claudie Mae Sims (09-21-18)

Claudie Mae Sims, 90, passed away on September 21, 2018.
Mrs. Sims was the daughter of the late William and Quillie Cheatham McElhannon. She was a member of the Hebron Christian Church.
Survivors include her children, Randall (Judith) Sims, Johnny (Elaine) Sims, Stanley Sims, Dale (Sheryl) Sims, Linda Mann; 11 grandchildren; and a number of great and great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 24, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Hebron Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
