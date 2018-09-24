Narlin Lord (09-19-18)

Monday, September 24. 2018
COLBERT - Narlin Milton Lord, 92, passed away September 19, 2018.

He was the son of the late Brant and Cora Lord. Mr. Lord was preceded in death by two brothers, Grover and Randolf Lord. He was a United States Navy veteran and a deacon for many years at Colbert First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Willie Ruth Lord; son, Jerry (Nancy) Lord; grandson, Kevin (Amy) Lord; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Conner and Hailey Lord.
Funeral services were held Friday September 21, at Colbert First Baptist Church. Interment was in Colbert Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

