Sandra Robinson (09-22-18)

WINTERVILLE - Sandra Louise Robinson, 61, passed away September 22, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Homer and Shirley Ward and was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Robinson, Jr.
Survivors include a sister, Gail (Carlos) Robertson; brothers, James (Ann) Roland Ward, Frankie (Cindy) Ward and Joe (Marie) Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow in Bethabara Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, WEST, is in charge of arrangements.
