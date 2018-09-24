COLBERT - Linda Gail Dean, 76, passed away surrounded by family at her residence on Friday, September 21, 2018.
Born on April 24, 1942, in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Harold C. and Ethel Sanders Jones. She was preceded in death by her son, John Kelly III; brother, H.C. Jones; and former husband, Lewis Kelly.
Mrs. Dean was a native of Hartwell, Ga. She loved being a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Linda found great joy in her family and she always found a way to help others in need. She battled many illnesses during her later years, yet she still worried about how she could help take care of others.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy Snow, Anderson, S.C.; and brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Virginia Jones, Hartwell Ga.; son, Paul Kelly, Hartwell; daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie and Mickey Poole, Nicholson Ga., and daughter, Nancy Doster, Watkinsville Ga., daughter-in-law. Michelle Kelly, Beaufort, S.C., companion, Jerry Dean, Colbert; seven grandchildren, Krista Kelly, Bryan Dixon, Nolan Kelly, Alexandra Poole, Noah Doster, Hannah Poole and Grayson Doster; two great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Smith and Madilynn Kelly; and her beloved dog, Twinkie.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home, 305 Cleveland Ave., Hartwell, GA. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Linda Dean (09-21-18)
