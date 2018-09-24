Toni Herbert (09-23-18)

GILLSVILLE - Toni Watterson Herbert, 59, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Mrs. Herbert was born on September 15, 1959, in Eustis, Fla., the daughter of the late Paul and Vida Palmer Watterson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Watterson and Mike Watterson. Mrs. Herbert was a 1978 graduate of Leesburg High School in Leesburg, Fla. She was formerly employed with Banks County Emergency 911 Services as a secretary. Mrs. Herbert attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County, Ga.
Survivors include her loving husband, Tommy Herbert, Gillsville; sons, Shane Faulkner, Brandon Faulkner, Kevin Faulkner, and Zachary Faulkner, all of Eustis, Fla.; two nieces; and two nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 26, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County, with the Rev. James Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2405 GA Highway 51 South, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes Baldwin.
