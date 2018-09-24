MARIETTA - Edwin Lance 'Skip' Sartain, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jo and John Frank Sartain; and brothers, John Michael "Mick' Sartain and Richard Douglas 'Rick' Sartain.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Hill-Sartain; daughter, Shannon Stallard Sartain; granddaughter, Presley Sartain; sisters-in-law, Shelia Huffman, Gail Sartain and Dee Dee Sartain; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 29, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins funeral Home in Marietta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway SE, Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067.
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of arrangements.
'Skip' Sartain (09-05-18)
