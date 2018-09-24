Hugh Cheek (09-22-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, September 24. 2018
DANIELSVILLE - Hugh Jackson Cheek, 82, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center in Commerce.

Mr. Cheek was born in Athens on December 18, 1935, the son of the late Jack Thompson and Cleo Cheek. He was a retired self-employed painter and a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Cheek.

Surviving are children, Teresa Cheek, Fred Cheek, Norma Burns, Holly Davis, Randy Wheless, Susan Hicks, and David Casper; honorary son, Mason Parham; sisters, Frances Wilson and Ruby Myrick; 20 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life service will be held by the family.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is assisting the family.
