COLBERT - Howard Otha Gaddis, Jr., 69, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at the Kindred Hospice Unit in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Ga.
Mr. Gaddis was born on January 18, 1949, in Danielsville, the son of the late Howard "Bo" Gaddis, Sr. and Mary Hunsinger Gaddis. He was a mechanic having worked at the Madison County bus shop and was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church. Mr. Gaddis was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Gaddis, Sr. and Michael Gaddis; and sister, Peggy Dowell Barber.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine McLeroy Gaddis; sons, Thomas Gaddis, Danielsville, and William Gaddis, Colbert; daughter, Betty Smith, Carlton; brothers, George Gaddis, Ila, and Greg Gaddis, Carlton; sisters, Becky Anglin, Danielsville, Donna Hunsinger, Comer, and Wanda Callaway, Carlton; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 27, at 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Kendall Callaway and Jack Ross officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until funeral hour on Thursday afternoon. The family is at the home of Thomas Gaddis, 695 Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Gaddis Jr. (09-24-18)
