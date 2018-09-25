Nora Walden (09-24-18)

Nora Blondine Walden, 79, passed away September 24, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Walden was the wife of the late Johnny M. Walden, Jr. and the daughter of the late Marshall Garrett Brock and Woodie Belle Wilson Brock. Mrs. Walden was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Doty.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Lowery; sister, Dartha Shelton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 27, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, September 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
