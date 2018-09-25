SOFTBALL: Red Raiders hold off Habersham rally in 10-6 victory

The Madison County softball teams likes to keep their games entertaining. With rocket shot home runs, multi-run innings and highlight reel fielding.
But Monday night, that included taking an early 6-0 lead, enduring a five-run rally by the opponent Habersham Central and ultimately pulling away again to win 10-6 on the road.
“Softball, like life, has a lot of lessons,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “We need to realize that whoever is in the game, we need to play hard. There were some hustle plays I was disappointed with, but I think the girls responded well. Adversity slapped them and then they punched back a little bit.”
“We let them back in the ball game and were able to pull away. I guess that’s a good sign for us. I wasn’t really happy with it to start off with. But that’s softball. That’s high school sports. You’re going to have some ups and downs. We came out on top again and that’s what’s important. It’s nice to win and not play your best game.”
