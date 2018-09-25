BOC says 'No' to horse racing

A request that would have led to a horse racing venue locating in the county was denied Tuesday night.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners denied the request from Jimmy Brown Jr. for a conditional use permit for property located at 5479 Highway 63.
His plan was to use the property as an outside event venue to include horse racing, rodeo events and possibly holding concerts.
The Banks County Planning Commission had recommended that the BOC approve the request.
Instead, the BOC unanimously denied the request.
At the Tuesday night meeting, the commissioners questioned Brown about several issues, including whether alcohol would be allowed, if a turning lane would be put in and if a soil study had been done to determine if restrooms could be placed on the property.
As to the question about alcohol, Brown said his plan was to allow a 12-pack of beer to be brought in per car.
As to the soil study and turning lane, Brown said he had not done this yet but added that he would follow all regulations related to this.
There was also some concerns about whether people would be betting on the horse races, although Brown said this would not be allowed.
Homer attorney Jim David also spoke on behalf of Brown and said that off-duty officers would be used at the site to enforce all of the rules.
Commissioner Sammy Reece questioned an incident when a woman was injured at an event on the property in July. Brown said he was not aware of this incident.
Banks County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Shawn Wilson spoke about concerns on the proposal. He showed a video of a horse racing operation where gambling and alcohol abuse were reported.
“We’re not saying this business is anything like that,” he said. “However, if it is approved, we are requesting two additional deputies be hired by the sheriff’s office.”
“We must do this for the security of our area,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved a $211,375 bid from DCI to install a building for a fire station on Old Hwy. 441, near Baldwin.
•approved a bid to resurface 1.65 acres on John Morris Road at a cost of $259,698.
BOC says 'No' to horse racing
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry