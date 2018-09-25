The last thing the vaunted St. Pius X Golden Lions expected when they traveled to Danielsville Tuesday night was to be challenged by the Madison County Red Raiders.
But that’s exactly what they got. The Raiders scrapped with them in both sets, and while the score may not look all that great, Madison County gave St. Pius two of their closest region sets of the season. In fact, in the second set, the Raiders became just the second team in the region this season to score 18 points on the Lions. St. Pius has outscored region opponents this season by an average score of 25-10.4. Both of Madison County’s scores were above the average (25-14 and 25-18), and no region team had scored more points in one day against St. Pius than the 32 combined points they scored Tuesday. A far cry from two weeks ago when the Raiders lost 25-10 and 25-1.
“That’s really refreshing after going to St. Pius and having one set where the score was 25-1,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “It was great to know we can put up some points against them. They weren’t intimidated at all. I told them any easy stuff we send over, they’ll eat it up. We might as well have some fun and give them our best swings.”
For the rest of the story, see the September 27 edition of the Madison County Journal
VOLLEYBALL: Red Raiders earn pride and respect from St. Pius X
