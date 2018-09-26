A Georgia State Patrol trooper crashed his vehicle into a Winder home Friday night during a high-speed pursuit of a suspect through a residential neighborhood, but it’s not yet clear whether or not the home owner will be responsible for repairing the damage.
According to a GSP incident report, just before 10 p.m. Friday, Trooper Terrence Matthews was conducting a driver’s license check on State Route 82 when the suspect, 30-year-old Terence Cortez Smith, of Athens, approached the checkpoint in a green Buick LeSabre. Smith did not stop and sped through the checkpoint, and Matthews initiated a chase. Smith traveled westbound about a mile on State Route 82, turning off his car lights and swerving into the eastbound lane and onto a sidewalk. He turned southbound onto State Route 11 before turning westbound onto Wright Street. He then turned onto Charles Court before stopping in a cul de sac.
Matthews attempted to maneuver his vehicle to keep Smith from escaping his car, but Smith exited his car while it was still in motion, and the car struck another vehicle.
Matthews said he attempted to apply the brakes on his vehicle, but mistakenly accelerated into a vehicle and the residence.
Smith fled from the scene on foot and was later apprehended by assisting troopers at a nearby Citgo gas station.
See more in the Sept. 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
State trooper crashes into Winder home during chase
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry