Traffic lanes to shift on SR 316 interchange project starting Friday

On Friday morning, traffic will be moved to the newly-constructed lanes on State Route 81 at State Route 316 as part of construction on an ongoing Georgia Department of Transportation interchange project at the intersection.
The lane shift will stay in place for approximately 12 months and allow construction of a bridge and ramps, according to a GDOT news release.
Crews will stripe the new lanes and place signage along the corridor overnight Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning.
This work will be done weather-permitting. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, go to 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
