Softball: Apalachee inches closer to region title with win over Winder-Barrow

The Apalachee High School softball team took another step toward a region championship by blanking visiting Winder-Barrow High School 4-0 Tuesday, completing a three-game season sweep over its crosstown rival.
Sophomore Emily Hodnett turned in another strong performance in the pitcher’s circle, going the distance and scattering five hits while striking out seven. Any slight amount of trouble the visiting Bulldoggs caused saw Hodnett able to work out of it along with some solid play by her defense.
AHS improved to 16-8 overall and 11-2 in region play with two 8-AAAAAA contests remaining. Coach Jessica Sinclair said her team needs to win remaining games against region foes Habersham Central and Dacula to assure itself of the title. There will not be a region tournament this year.
“We had more offense today than it showed on the scoreboard,” Sinclair said. “We hit it right at people several times but we were solid at the plate.”
The coach also praised the performance of her pitcher.
“Emily has been very strong for us this season,” Sinclair said. “The team is also doing what it needs to do behind her.”
Hodnett was calm and collected during the “Battle of Barrow” matchup on the softball diamond and remained so after the win.
“I thought I pitched well but my defense also helped me a great deal,” Hodnett said. “This game meant a lot to me because everyone is talking about it being Battle of Barrow week. We just need to win our last two region games. If we do that we will be fine.”
The Wildcats put their first run on the board in the bottom of the first. Grace Hedges reached on an infield error with two outs and then stole second. Hedges would cross home on an RBI single by Nicole Trammell.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Cara Knight started the inning by reaching on an error. Destiny Sexton was called on as a pinch runner and she later scored when Alexis Griffith reached on a WBHS defensive miscue.
AHS added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Griffith singled with two outs and proceeded to steal second and third base. Kensley Kraus then picked up an RBI single to right field.
Hodnett then helped her own cause by drilling a double bringing Kraus home for Apalachee’s fourth run.
Rose Johnson pitched well for WBHS, going six innings and scattering six hits while striking out two.
The Bulldoggs (9-12, 7-6) battled until the end of the contest as Kendal Miller led the top of the seventh with a single, followed by a hit from Carlee Schotter. Johnson then connected on a line drive to center field but Hedges made a strong defensive play for AHS.
After Bailey Boswell grounded out to second base, WBHS had runners on second and third with two outs but could not get those runs home.
WBHS coach Lee Smoak was ejected from the game in the top of the sixth inning for disputing a call against Alyssa Bond when she grounded out third base. Smoak argued that when Bond made contact with the softball, it bounced off of her knee and should have been ruled dead. But after the two umpires discussed the play Bond was still ruled out much to the Winder-Barrow coach’s disliking.
Smoak had questioned a couple of other calls in the contest.
Tiffany Watkins had a one-out double for the Bulldoggs in the top of the first inning but was left stranded.
Boswell also had a single in the top of the second.
AHS will travel to Habersham Central Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. contest. The teams have split their first two meetings this year.
Apalachee closes out the regular season Tuesday at home against Dacula at 5:30 p.m. The Wildcats have beaten Dacula twice this season and defeated the Falcons in extra innings earlier this month.
WBHS will host Gainesville Thursday and Habersham Central Tuesday in key region games. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
