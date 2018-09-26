It wasn’t the crowd you’d expect to see at a meeting for a controversial warehouse project. Only two citizens attended an “informational” meeting last week, hosted by developers of the Josh Pirkle Rd. warehouse project being proposed in Jackson County.
Developers mailed out copies of a flier with details of the meeting to area residents and the City of Hoschton posted the information on social media.
It’s not clear why residents didn’t show up to Ackerman and Company’s meeting, but some opponents have cited the meeting as a “sales pitch” for the developers.
See the full story in the Sept. 26 issue of The Braselton News.
Warehouse meeting nearly empty
