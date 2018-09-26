The Jackson County Board of Commissioners probably won’t be rolling back its millage rate this year. A budget presented to the BOC last week by county manager Kevin Poe calls for keeping the rate at 9.416 mills for unincorporated areas and 10.933 mills for incorporated areas in the county.
The BOC will officially set its tax rate and $61.5 million FY2019 budget on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the county administrative building in Jefferson.
See the full story in the Sept. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC tax rate to stay the same
