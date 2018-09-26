A Cherokee tribe is eyeing Jackson County as a possible site for a casino resort.
The group is reportedly considering the former Craven property located towards Gillsville for a “resort destination.” That property, which includes over 1,000 acres off Gillsville Rd. at Diamond Hill Church Rd., was foreclosed on in 2013 and later purchased by Griffin Brothers Farms, LLC.
Owner Bill Griffin confirmed the rumors of the potential project last week. He said the group is looking to develop a variety of amenities at the resort including a golf course, convention center, aquatics center, equestrian center, along with the gaming center.
But the potentially $500 million project is “way off in the future,” Griffin stressed, and depends on action by the Georgia General Assembly.
See the full story in the Sept. 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
What are the odds a casino will locate in county?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry