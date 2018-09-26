SOFTBALL: Eagles to play Franklin Co. in 1st round of region tourney

The East Jackson Eagle softball team knows where it’s headed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
The Eagles will head to Franklin County this Saturday to begin their quest to make the Class AAA state tournament. The three-game series will conclude Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Franklin County, if the teams split Saturday’s pair of games.
“That is a tough matchup between two teams that both deserve to advance,” head coach Donnie Byrom said.
If East Jackson makes the final four teams in the region tournament, the team will make it to the Class AAA state playoffs. A loss doesn’t guarantee they’re eliminated, though. Region 1-AAA only has three teams to qualify for the state tournament, leaving one at-large bid, according to Byrom. The at-large bid will be decided by power rankings after all the region tournaments are played.
The Eagles are a No. 5 seed for the region tournament. Only Ringgold, another No. 5 seed, has a better power rankings rating than East Jackson, Byrom said.
Last week, Byrom said his team played “well” as the Eagles picked up wins over Morgan County and Monroe Area.
This week, Byrom wants his group to celebrate the seniors and their “amazing” four years at East Jackson, where the players helped “carry this program from irrelevant to one that is known around the state.”
“While we have had some disappointing losses, I am confident the girls will do their best to finish their careers strong. They enjoy the game, they enjoy each other and they have helped make it fun to be a part of the Eagle program.”
