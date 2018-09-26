VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson drops pair of non-area matches last week

The Jefferson volleyball team ventured out of 8-AAA play and lost a pair of lengthy matches.
The Dragons (13-10, 4-2) lost a four-set match to Flowery Branch (13-25, 16-25, 28-26, 12-25) last Tuesday and a five-set match to Walnut Grove Thursday (20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 9-25, 13-15).
JoJo Smith totaled 15 kills, two aces and 12 assists in the loss to Flowery Branch. Maddie Grace Smith finished with 12 assists, and Hannah Faith Watson added 11.
Sophia Stopher contributed 13 digs. Bree Bingham and Morgan Tetzlaff helped out offensively with eight kills and six kills respectively.
Tetzlaff then paced Jefferson with 11 kills in the loss to Walnut Grove, a 30-win team from a year ago. JoJo Smith had six kills and 15 digs. Stopher added 14 digs, four aces and three kills. Watson fueled the offense with 23 assists. Bingham added six kills.
