CROSS COUNTRY: Tiger teams continue to ‘run well’

After getting a win two weeks ago, the Commerce Tiger boys’ cross country team put together another strong performance.
This time, the boys’ team finished fifth out of 13 teams at the Northeast Georgia Cross Country Invitational at Riverside Military Academy. The Tigers finished ahead of Jefferson, Cedar Shoals, Athens Christian, Lumpkin County, East Hall, Mount Pigsah Christian School, St. Francis and Lakeview Academy.
“The boys continue to run well,” head coach Mark Hale said. “I am still looking for a little more consistency from a few of our top seven, but we have a group that wants to do well and compete, so that is always nice.
“Hopefully, we will continue to drop some more time and be ready when the area rolls around in about a month.”
The boys were led by Brandon Martin’s (17:52) seventh-place finish. John Bradley (19:14), Radim Horac (19:27), Chase Bridges (19:46) and Demarco Hernandez (19:50) rounded out the top-five finishers.
For the girls, the race was cut short due to a race official giving the competitors wrong directions, which sent them to the finish line early, Hale explained.
“I really wanted to see what our times were going to be, because I thought it was the best our varsity looked this year,” Hale said. “They were running a smart and controlled race and they felt good about it.”
Anastasia Sheffield (18:12), Keila Osorio (20:29) and Sarah Amaya (21:48) were the varsity runners competing.
“I have seen individuals make a mistake, never the entire field,” Hale said. “I was disappointed that we were unable to get a time to compare to other 5k races.
“But it was still a competition and everybody in the girls’ race ran the same distance, we just don’t know what it was exactly. I did like the way the girls were running, so it was fine.”
