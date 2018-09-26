Competing in one of the largest cross country races of the year in the state, Jackson County’s Russell Hendley placed 50th out of 273 runners to pace the Panthers Saturday at Wingfoot in Cartersville.
Hendley ran a time of 18:29.50 to help Jackson County’s boys place 27th out of 40 teams in the varsity race.
Also finishing in the Panthers’ top five were Dawson Miller (98th, 19:09.70), Jett Gonzales (120th, 19:30.20), Jason Crowthers (198th, 20:57.20) and Eli Griffeth (207th, 21:05.50).
Jaycie Ponce set the pace for the girls’ team, finishing 66th with a time of 24:17.20. Rounding out the scoring were Hayden Ponce (79th, 24:47.00), Kayla Sheppard (104th, 25:16.10), Hazel Allen (107th, 25:21.70) and Madeleine Mierzejewski (179th, 27:55.70).
CROSS COUNTRY: Hendley leads Panthers at large meet
