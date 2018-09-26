CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson coach has mixed feelings about Wingfoot race

The Jefferson boys ran in the championship race at the massive Wingfoot event in Cartersville Saturday, with their coach seeing some positives and negatives in the large event.
Riley Thornton led the Dragons with a time of 16:47.40 and a 31st place finish as Jefferson took 30th out of 36 teams.
“(I have) mixed feelings about Wingfoot,” Dragon coach Brady Sigler said. “They lengthened the course from last year and it ran 30-40 seconds slower. I wanted a fast course. The competition was great though.”
Levi Holiday added a sub-18:00 finish, running a 17:39 to finish 90th, while the rest of Jefferson’s top five broke 19:00. Rounding out the scoring were Matthew Schroeder (145th, 18:05.70), Zachary Patterson (181st, 18:23.80) and Brett Brush (209th, 18:52.80).
Due to homecoming festivities at Jefferson High School, only four female runners competed at Wingfoot, and Jefferson did not qualify for a team score. But Caitlin Schroeder and Katherine Law both made the most of the trip.
Schroeder finished seventh in the varsity race with a time of 21:32.10, while Law was ninth with a time of 21:36.20.
“Caitlin and Katherine ran very well,” Sigler said.
Also running were Zoey Patterson (54th, 23:57.40) and Isabel Vanderpool (77th, 24:43.50).
