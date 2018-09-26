Barrow schools’ graduation rate continues upward climb

Barrow County’s high school graduation rate reached 86.1 percent with the 2018 graduating class, the highest rate of any Barrow class since graduation rates have been measured statewide (starting in 2000).
The Georgia Department of Education released the statewide high school graduation rates for the class of 2018 last week.
The statewide four-year cohort graduation rate was 81.6 percent in 2018, up from 80.6 percent in 2017.
Graduation rates are measured by the “cohort” method in the state. Cohort methods measure what percentage of students at a school graduate within four years of entering high school. Barrow County was above the statewide average for the sixth straight year. Numbers included:
•Georgia’s four-year cohort: 81.6 percent
•Barrow County schools: 86.1 percent
•Apalachee High School: 89.1 percent
•Winder-Barrow High School: 83.9 percent
“There is no single answer when growth occurs with the graduation rate. It takes a community getting behind a school for success to breed,” Apalachee principal Jennifer Martin said.
Barrow County Schools are also using data more effectively to identify individual learning needs at all grade levels and supporting the student in a safe environment.
The district has developed mechanisms to track students through their four years of high school.
“I am very proud of all our teachers, staff members, students and parents for the dedication and hard work that goes into supporting our charges in crossing the finish line of high school graduation,” said superintendent Chris McMichael.
“The steady and sustainable growth trend that the Barrow County School System is seeing in our graduation rates is an extremely positive measure.”
