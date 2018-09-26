SOFTBALL: Tigers rolling as region tourney draws closer

Last week, the Commerce Tiger softball team avenged earlier losses to region foes George Walton and Prince Avenue.
The win over George Walton gave the Tigers 10 wins in a row as the team headed to Homer on Monday night to play the Banks County Leopards. To make it 11, the Tigers needed a come-from-behind win. Tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh, the Tigers completed the comeback when Kylee Taylor reached base via a walk with the bases loaded and Rachel Morgan came across home plate with the go-ahead run.
The Tigers defeated the Leopards 2-1 to move to 15-5 on the season. The Tigers accumulated only three hits: Emma Davis, Maggie Mullis and Teresa Dixon. Davis had the team’s lone RBI.
Head coach Melissa Mullis said the win was “huge” for power rankings. She called the Leopards a “great” team that will do “great” things.
“That means a lot to us that we were in that ball game with them,” Mullis said. “The girls executed under pressure.”
The Tigers lost to the Leopards earlier this season. Monday night’s win showed “progress” for the Tigers, Mullis added.
“If we would’ve given (the game) up accidentally, not from a lack of effort, it would’ve been as though we hadn’t made progress,” she explained. “I see this as we are getting better every game and we’re getting ready for the playoffs."
