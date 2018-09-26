LaMar named Player of the Week

Former Jefferson goalkeeper Sophia LaMar, who plays for Andrew College, was named Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Women’s Soccer Player of the week last week. LaMar leads the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Division I in total saves, with 99, in Andrew’s first eight games of the season.
Over the last month, LaMar has proven to be a defensive stronghold for the team, playing all 90 minutes of every game, and averaging over 12 saves per game.
Last week, she notched 11 saves against Georgia Military College, including blocking a penalty kick before the Bulldogs were able to finish off the rebound.
She also recorded 18 saves in another conference matchup against Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, her second highest total so far for the season.
