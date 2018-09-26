The champions have been crowned for 2018 at Atlanta Dragway with several local drivers earning titles after successful racing seasons.
Hank Wilhem of Maysville was the season champion for the Super Pro class; Ryan Blanton of Jefferson won the championship for the Junior Street division; Eric Browning of Maysville won the Street ET Bike season title; and Shannon Blanton of Jefferson was the Youngster Junior champion.
In racing action from this past Saturday at Atlanta Dragway, Browning, with his 2014 Suzuki, finished as the runner-up in the Super Pro Bike class. He was also semifinalist in the Street ET Bike division. Hoschton’s Colton Williams, in his 2014 Camaro, was a semifinalist in the Sportsman class.
Local drag racers crowned champs
