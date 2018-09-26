VOLLEYBALL: Panthers battling for No. 2 seed

Jackson County still finds itself near the top of the 8-AAA standings after a big four-match stretch last week, but the No. 1 seed is out of reach.
The second-place Panthers (16-10) went 3-1 during that span, splitting a pair of matches with sixth-ranked Morgan County while also beating East Jackson and Hart County.
Jackson County and Morgan County are tied in the loss column with one defeat each in area play, but the Bulldogs hold the point differential head-to-head with the Panthers. Since Morgan County has now completed its area schedule, it has locked up the No. 1 seed out of 8-AAA. The Panthers have two area matches remaining — both against Jefferson in October — as they battle for the No. 2 seed for the state tournament. There is no area tournament this year.
Jackson County swept both Morgan County (25-23, 25-18) and East Jackson (25-13, 25-23) last Tuesday at Morgan County. The Panthers then beat Hart County (25-22, 25-20) Thursday at home in two sets before falling to Morgan County (25-20, 25-20) in two sets later that evening. The loss to the Bulldogs snapped a nine-match winning streak.
Still, the team is an impressive 12-2 over its last 14 matches, with both losses coming to ranked foes.
Cara Wells led Jackson County with seven kills and 10 digs in its big win over Morgan County last Tuesday. Anslee Stephens added nine digs, and Megan Milian finished with seven digs and three aces. Kylee Zimmer totaled 13 assists.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
