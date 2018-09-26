East Jackson may not see a more dynamic playmaker than the one it will face Friday night.
The Eagles (1-4) will play host to third-ranked Monroe Area and dual-threat quarterback Chandler Byron.
Byron has already amassed 1,083 yards rushing this season (9.8 yards per carry) — making him one of the top runners in the state — and thrown for 772 yards.
“He’s big, fast and they’ve got a lot of really good players around him and he makes those players better,” Eagle coach Scott Wilkins said.
Byron was a one-man wrecking crew in the Purple Hurricanes’ 39-0 demolition of two-time defending region champion Morgan County last week, running for 152 yards and throwing for 237 yards.
The undefeated Purple Hurricanes like to get the ball in Byron’s hands in running situations through a combination of quarterback counter plays, sweeps and draws. But, as shown with his passing totals in last week’s win, Byron is not one dimensional, so defenses must account for him as both a runner and passer.
“You kind of have to pick your poison because they are so talented on the edge with their receiving corps,” Wilkins said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Eagles brace for one of state’s top players
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry