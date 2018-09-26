Football coaches generally don’t emphasize the importance of a single game, but Jackson County’s Brandon Worley isn’t downplaying this one.
His Panthers (2-3, 0-1) travel to Morgan County this Friday for a matchup that has major implications as far as the team’s playoff hopes. Jackson County has already dropped one region game and can ill afford to lose another one.
“This one is huge,” Worley said. “We’re not going to hide that from the kids. Our kids know that we have to be who we are, and we have to focus on us, but they also understand that this is a very important football game, and if we want to add a game to our season, we’ve got to win this one.”
Jackson County faces a Morgan County team that finds itself in a different position this season compared to the past two. The Bulldogs are just 1-4 overall and 0-1 in region play after back-to-back region titles in 8-AAA.
Worley warns that the cupboard isn’t bare, however, for the defending region champions.
“They definitely still have some athletes that if you miss some tackles, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Worley said.
Still, the Bulldogs have endured struggles. They’ve been shut out the past two weeks and are averaging just 12.8 points per game. The team is coming off a 39-0 loss to Monroe Area, during which it played two quarterbacks.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Jackson County awaits ‘huge’ region game with Morgan Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry