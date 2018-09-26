The Banks County High School cross country teams won both home races on Tuesdays.
The top-seven girls' finishers were Destinie Martin, Anna Parker, Jenna Reeves, Haylie Bailey, Maggie Dyer, Alessandra Olivares and Alli Clark. The top-seven boys' finishers were Griffin Stephens, Buck Ledford, Wes Ledford, A.J. Davidson, Patrick Angel, Nic Cotton and Elijah Pritchett.
The Leopards’ squads brought home a sixth-place finish (girls) and a seventh-place finish (boys), respectively, at the Winder-Barrow Invitational, last Saturday.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: Leopards sweep home meet
