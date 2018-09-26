Last season, the Banks County High School softball team had to go on the road to claim its first region championship under head coach Tony Bowen.
This season, the Leopards will again be on the road if they want to claim the Region 8-AA crown. But first the Leopards will need to get by their first-round matchup, which takes place today in Homer. The Leopards will play host to Oglethorpe County. If game is Thursday.
On Monday night, though, the Leopards saw their nine-game winning streak snapped by Commerce in Homer. The Leopards fell 2-1. Bowen said his team has things to fix as the region tournament begins.
“We’ve got some serious issues with making adjustments during games,” Bowen said. “We tried to tell them during that game to make adjustments on that pitcher, and everybody kept doing the same thing over and over and over again.
“To go on from here, you have to make those adjustments. You can’t just keep doing the same things over and over and expect a different result.”
Bowen said his group is going to see different types of pitching in the region tournament. He also knows that no team in the region is a pushover when it comes to the tournament.
“You have to come every day to play anybody in this region,” Bowen said. “As of right now, if everything works out it’s probably going to work out, then we have Oglethorpe (County).
“We beat them 2-1 at their place, and it was kind of the same game. We just didn’t make those adjustments.”
Bowen added any team in the region can step up to win it.
Softball: Leopards finish the regular season 17-5
