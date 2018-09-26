Football: Leopards prepare for date with Rabun Co.

After starting the season with two-straight losses, the Banks County High School football team has found its groove.
The Leopards (3-2, 2-0 Region 8-AA) have won three-straight games. This week, they will welcome the state runners-up from last season in Class AA, the Rabun County Wildcats (4-1, 2-0). It is the third-straight region game for the Leopards.
“They’re a pretty well-rounded group,” head coach Jay Reid said of the Wildcats. “They’ve got a good running game, they’ve got a good offensive line and a good receiver corps.
“Their quarterback is young but he’s a talented individual as well. Really, the key to stopping them is just communication on defense and playing full speed the whole entire game. That’s (the) challenge. As always, we are our biggest adversary.”
Banks County is 10-18 in the all-time series vs. The Wildcats.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
