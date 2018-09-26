Barrow County schools focus on reading across grade levels

Reading, how to get students to read and how to best teach teachers to teach reading, took up about half the Barrow County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Members of the central office staff talked about how the school system is responding to a decrease in test scores in grades 3-8 for “primarily reading.” The Georgia Milestone scores were reported in July.
Matt Thompson, director of student and data services, said the district’s test scores show a consistent decrease from school to school and across subgroups of students, such as race, income levels and ethnicity.
“How do we refocus on reading? How do we refocus on literacy?” Thompson asked. “That’s something we have to reckon with.”
Thompson; Jenny Persinger, testing and data specialist; Tonya Royal, elementary education director; and Jennifer Wood, secondary education director, made presentations to the board about the scores and instruction changes.
Lynn Stevens, board vice chair, said the district has gone back and forth from math to reading, depending on which had lower test scores. She said the schools must focus on both at once.
Royal said the district is trying to do that.
Royal, Wood, and superintendent Chris McMichael said the district is presenting “tweaks” to its programs and processes.
McMichael said the direction is “let’s do this in a measured approach rather than a ‘hair-on-fire’ approach.”
