Corkren files third open meetings, records lawsuit

Catherine Corkren, who was banned from Statham public property in a called meeting of the city council, filed her third lawsuit about open-records violations earlier this month.
As part of the lawsuit, Corkren requested an “emergency” hearing about her banning. In that request, she seeks the legal right to enter buildings to attend open meetings and to participate in those meetings.
Corkren has been a consistent and regular opponent of the Statham City Council and of Police Chief Allan Johnston for more than two years. She became an open critic after Kelly Pickens, of Atlanta, was arrested for DUI-less safe. Charges against Pickens were later dropped in Superior Court.
Corkren and Pickens contended that the arrests, made by Officer Marc Lofton, who is no longer on the city police force, were illegal.
Pickens’ estate has a federal lawsuit against the city in Gainesville.
Corkren’s lawsuit, filed Sept. 17, is assigned to Judge Currie Mingledorff in Superior Court.
The other two lawsuits have been assigned to David R. Sweat, a senior judge in Georgia’s Superior Court, after Corkren accused the court staff of “colluding” with Statham officials when the two sides could not agree on a date for a hearing.
As of Monday afternoon, no date had been set for an “emergency” hearing.
