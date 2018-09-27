Apalachee High School head football coach Tony Lotti and his counterpart at Winder-Barrow, Ed Dudley, will get their introduction to “The Battle of Barrow” on Friday when the teams square off at R. Harold Harrison Stadium in the 15th edition of the rivalry.
But more importantly for both coaches, the teams are looking to get off on the right foot of a five-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate that begins Friday and will determine their postseason chances.
“Anytime you begin region play, they’re all big games, and you have to come ready to play,” said Lotti, whose team trails the all-time series against the Bulldoggs, 8-6, and is trying to snap a five-game losing skid against its archrival. “We have big goals and dreams of what we’ve been working toward and it really starts Friday night.”
“There’s no doubt they’re all big games,” Dudley said. “This one might just be a little bigger. It’s a local game, a big rivalry, a region game, and it’ll be a pretty good matchup.”
To this point, the Bulldoggs and Wildcats have had similar tracks, going 2-3 during the non-region portion of the schedule. And while both teams’ defenses have played well, the offenses are still trying to score points more consistently.
In Winder-Barrow’s case, the Bulldoggs come in averaging 17 points a game. But after a breakout performance in a 45-21 win over Loganville two weeks ago, they were shut out 27-0 at home by Oconee County last week and managed just 150 yards of offense.
“We definitely need to improve on the way we played last Friday night,” Dudley said. “We have to improve on first-down plays. We were just horrible. Oconee County deserves some credit, but we’ve got to play better. We’re not very consistent right now, which has hurt us, and I think the difference between us and Apalachee is maybe they’ve been a little more consistent.”
Winder-Barrow will be looking to get back on the right track against a defense that is playing as well and confidently right now as it has in several years. Apalachee went eight straight quarters without giving up a point on defense before Walnut Grove scored an overtime touchdown in a 14-13 win by the Wildcats on Sept. 14. The previous week, they shut out Jackson County 16-0 in Jefferson.
“They’re really sound and well-coached,” said Dudley of the Apalachee defense, which is led by coordinator Mike Hancock and is getting strong seasons from linebacker Josh Agbenou, defensive back AJ Millbrooks and several others. “Their film is really impressive and they look like a great high school defense. The quality of their coaching staff is A-plus and they just play with a lot of physicality, which makes it tough on opponents.”
Lotti has credited his defense’s success to players being sound with their fundamentals, sticking to their assignments and not trying to do too much. That’ll be key again this week, he said, as the Wildcats go up against a mobile quarterback in Winder-Barrow junior Jhaydon Sullivan. Sullivan has amassed 601 passing yards through five games and tossed five touchdown passes while also running for a score. The Wildcats struggled earlier this year against mobile quarterbacks, including Chandler Byron of Monroe Area and Colby Smith of Madison County, and Sullivan will present some similar challenges.
“(Sullivan) is very athletic,” Lotti said. “He’s got a strong arm and can throw the ball a long way. It’s going to be important for us to stay in our coverages. We don’t want to be caught in a situation where we’re running up when it’s looking like he’s going to run and then all of a sudden, he throws the ball in there over the top on us. We’ve got to stick to our scheme and not deviate from it.”
Dudley’s outlook on Apalachee junior quarterback AJ Forbing was similar.
“He’s got good speed and throws the ball accurately,” Dudley said. “We know they’re a run-first, pistol Wing-T team that can run very well with a variety of backs touching the ball. We’ve got to be able to compete up front and see if our big defensive line can try to slow down that rushing attack.”
The Bulldoggs’ highly-touted defensive line, led by senior defensive end and Clemson commit Logan Cash (39 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery through five games) will present a stiff challenge to a Wildcat team that will be trying to improve on its 12.8 points-per-game scoring average.
“They’re really good and they have several guys who are big, fast and physical and can really play, so we’re going to have to try to come up with a big plan and execute it,” Lotti said.
He added that flipping field position through turnovers and strong special teams play — against a team with a senior kicker in Harlin Brown, who boots most of his kickoffs through the end zone, forcing them to start at the 20-yard line — will be crucial for the Wildcats’ chances.
The Winder-Barrow defense did show some cracks last week as Oconee County ran 73 plays to its 45 and gradually wore down the Bulldoggs.
A 10-minute touchdown drive by the Warriors to start the third quarter “was definitely a nail in the coffin,” Dudley said. “Offensively, we’ve got to be able to sustain a few drives in order to give our defense some rest and keep them fresh. We want to balance that lug as much as possible.
“If we can do that, we’ve got a chance.”
Lotti said his team’s chances of snapping its losing streak against the Bulldoggs will hinge partly on whether the Wildcats can keep the momentum of two straight wins going following a bye week, but also on whether his group can handle the adrenaline and ebbs and flows of a key region game against a more experienced team.
“Winder is coming off some success in recent years and they’re pretty used to this type of atmosphere,” Lotti said. “It’s a lot newer to us. It’s going to be important that we focus on playing well on all three sides of the ball and avoiding those mental mistakes.
“We have to play fundamentally sound to have a shot.”
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
