Jane Coppedge Jenkins (09-24-18)

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Jane Coppedge Jenkins was born in Elberton, Ga. on December 1, 1931, and died in Stone Mountain, Ga., on September 24, 2018.
She was the daughter of Nell Carpenter Coppedge and William James Coppedge, Sr. She was married to O. Crawford Jenkins for 65 years. They lived in Decatur until moving to Park Springs Continuing Care Community in Stone Mountain when it opened in 2004.
Mrs. Jenkins attended public schools in Elberton and in 1949 was an honor graduate of the high school. College was postponed due to her father's illness and she enrolled in a business course. She began her career working part time after school with an architectural firm, James M. Hunt, AIA; she became office manager upon completion of her studies. After marrying and moving to Decatur, Mrs. Jenkins joined the Trust Company of Georgia, working in their trust department until expecting her son. After he entered school, she worked part time for many years in a variety of administrative support positions for Egelston Hospital, Atlanta Area Teacher Education Services based at Emory, the Georgia Fund for Independent Colleges, and Oglethorpe Power.
An active member of the Scott Boulevard Baptist Church in Decatur for 64 years, Jane enjoyed working with children's Sunday School, singing in the church choir, and participating in the Women's Missionary Union activities; she also served as the first chair for Homebound Ministries. The BYKOTA Sunday School class was a special blessing to her.
Survivors include her husband, O. Crawford Jenkins; nephews, Richard W. Raiford, Jim Jenkins, III, and J. Mat Hunt; and nieces, Pat Raiford Thomas, René Coppedge Hoogacker, Cindy Coppedge Jariell, Kaye Coppedge Mizell, Harriet Jenkins Gray, and Annie Hunt Burriss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Crawford Jenkins and his wife, Judy Lewis Jenkins; her siblings, Eleanor Coppedge Raiford and William James Coppedge, Jr.; and nephews, Thomas C. Raiford, Jr., and Howard Jenkins Hunt.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 30, at 2 p.m. in the Rutland Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Decatur (where Scott Boulevard Baptist now holds services). A reception will follow the service in the Church Parlor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions could be made to Scott Boulevard Baptist Church, 308 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030, or to Park Springs Foundation, 500 Springhouse Circle, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.
A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
