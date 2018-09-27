Phyllis Flanagan (09-18-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, September 27. 2018
Phyllis L. Flanagan, wife of the late Donald Flanagan, 68, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Mrs. Flanagan was the daughter of Hiram Treadwell and the late Joyce Morgan Grace.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 28, at 4 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at the funeral home.

Survivors include children, Donna Flanagan, Denise Shields, Tanya Edwards; brothers, Butch Treadwell, Mike Grace; and grandchildren, Traci , Nicholas, Christian, Josiah and Bobby Jr.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

