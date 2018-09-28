Roy Mallory (09-02-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, September 28. 2018
HULL - Roy Bradley Mallory, 67, passed away on September 22, 2018 from ALS.

He was born in Upper Darby, Pa. in 1950, along with his twin brother, Joe Mallory. Roy proudly served in the United States Air Force from January 1969 through December 1972.

He worked as a Tech Rep for Fram Automotive and an Instructor at Citrus College. Roy was very active in the S.C.C.A.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Darlene Mallory; two daughters, Jolene Mallory and Lissa Kanouff; their spouses; and his 4 grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.