Roy Mallory (09-02-18)

HULL - Roy Bradley Mallory, 67, passed away on September 22, 2018 from ALS.
He was born in Upper Darby, Pa. in 1950, along with his twin brother, Joe Mallory. Roy proudly served in the United States Air Force from January 1969 through December 1972.
He worked as a Tech Rep for Fram Automotive and an Instructor at Citrus College. Roy was very active in the S.C.C.A.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Darlene Mallory; two daughters, Jolene Mallory and Lissa Kanouff; their spouses; and his 4 grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
