MAYSVILLE - Greta Leigh Carver, 38, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Carver was born in Gainesville, the daughter of James Timmy Morris of Lula and LeighAnn Scales Allen (Doug) of Commerce. She was a member of River Point Community Church and was a Mary Kay Senior Sales Director.
Survivors in addition to her parents, include husband, Chris Carver, Maysville; children, Austin Payne, Chance Carver and Brynnley Carver, all of Maysville; and grandparents, Phil and Barbara Scales, St. Augustine, Fla., Ellen Parker, Commerce, and James Morris, Nicholson.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 29, at The Grove with the Revs. Kevin Mangum and Jeff Appling officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at The Grove.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Greta Carver (09-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry