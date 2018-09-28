Knights fall on last-second field goal

Victory seemed so close but turned out to be elusive for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team Friday night in its GISA Region 4-AAA opener.
The Knights fell to Augusta Prep 17-15 after a Cavalier field goal with 4.5 seconds remaining. BCA (2-4, 0-1) had taken a 15-14 lead with 47 seconds remaining on the second field goal of the night by Maggie Mauck.
Lawson Maxwell had a safety for the Knight defense and Brice Schwebel rushed for a touchdown.
BCA was seconds away from a win in the region opener for both teams but Augusta Prep had a quality return on the kickoff following Mauck's second field goal. After two plays the Cavaliers (1-5, 1-0) made the game-winning kick.
Coach Lance Fendley's team will be on the road Oct. 12 for a region game against The Westfield School in Perry at 7:30 p.m.
