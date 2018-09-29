For most teams, losing their star quarterback/linebacker on an opponent’s opening touchdown drive would be a death sentence for their team’s chances of victory. But as we’ve learned over the years, Jefferson isn’t most teams.
The Dragons assembled around back-up quarterback Carter Stephenson, made a few key stops on defense, and rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Franklin County 17-10, avoiding an upset to a Region 8-AAA opponent.
“I’m very proud of Carter and the job that he did,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “He really grew up. He’s done a great job for us on Thursday’s all year and played very well on the junior varsity. It’s encouraging to see our senior Garrett Catanach who is almost a positions coach for us, he’s such an encourager for Carter on the sideline. Certainly, he’s ran the option great all year on Thursday’s, it just upped the pressure to do it on Friday.”
Franklin County pounded the ball 80 yards downfield on its first possession of the game against a Dragon defense that came in allowing 8.6 points a game. The Jefferson defense had the Lions offense facing third-and-five at one point, and Franklin County converted with an 18-yard run. On their next set of downs, the Lions faced a fourth-and-one and they easily picked up the first down. A few plays later, they plunged into the end zone from four yards away to take a 7-0 lead. The drive not only lasted 80 yards, it also drained almost 10 minutes off the clock.
Along the way, Clark injured his knee while making a tackle. He was unable to get up on his own and he wouldn’t return in the game. His injury thrust Stephenson, a sophomore back-up, into the game. He was supported by a great kickoff return to the Jefferson 42-yard-line, which led to a solid drive into the red zone, but after a few short runs and an incomplete pass in the end zone to Garmon Randolph, the Dragons faced a fourth down. Stephenson attempted a backwards pass that sailed over his target’s head.
Franklin County started from its own 18 and the Dragon defense forced the Lions backwards into a punting situation. Jefferson took possession just across midfield and Christian Parten broke off a 24-yard run to put the Dragons in striking distance. However, the drive stalled again, but this time they brought in Hayden Kilgore to kick a 28-yard field goal. He converted to cut the lead to 7-3.
Jefferson’s ensuing kickoff bounced out of bounds to bring Franklin County’s offense out to the 35-yard line. With just two minutes on the clock, the Lions could have just consumed the clock with their run heavy offense. Instead they broke off two long runs totaling 38 yards, and marched the rest of the way to the red zone. With 14 seconds, they called a timeout and nearly scored on a touchdown pass on the following play, but Nick Evans broke up the pass. The Lions ran the ball to the middle of the field with their next snap to set up a straight-forward field goal. They converted the three points as time expired to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.
Neither offense had success on their first possessions of the second half, but Franklin County launched a great punt to down the Dragons at their 13-yard-line. They didn’t spend much time that deep into their territory however, Zac Corbin went on a 15-yard dash to the Jefferson 28. They continued cruising downfield and appeared to have the game-tying score when Donsha Gaither ran in a 24-yard touchdown, but a holding penalty negated the score. Two plays later, the Dragons fumbled the ball back to Franklin County. Jefferson’s defense stepped up again with a stop to take back over around midfield.
The Dragon offense began rolling down field again, but their red zone woes appeared to continue when they faced a fourth down at the Lions’ 8-yard-line. Stephenson attempted a pass to Gaither and the Lions interfered with the pass, giving the Dragons second chance. Gaither ran the ball in and tied the game 10-10 with 6:59 left in the game.
Then the defense went back to allowing Franklin County to gain large chunks of yards, including a 25-yard run to move deep into Dragon territory. The Lions kept moving until they fumbled inside the 10-yard-line. Jefferson recovered at the 6-yard-line with just 3:12 remaining.
“That was a huge stop there with our backs against the wall,” Cathcart said. “Our defensive staff does a tremendous job. Obviously, they had a very good formula against us to try to shorted the game.”
With a back-up quarterback and very little time, it seemed like the best Jefferson could hope for was a long field goal try by Kilgore. But overtime seemed like more of a reality. Then Gaither busted off two big runs, and Paxton Corkey rumbled 31-yards through defenders down to the 3-yard-line. With just 14 seconds left on the clock, Stephens snuck into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
Stephenson said that he wasn’t sure if he had scored when he was down across the goal line.
“I got down and couldn’t hear anything. I thought I was in the end zone but I couldn’t hear or see anything. I got up and all my teammates were jumping up and down,” he said. “I was not prepared to come in. At first I was a bit nervous. I just had to get comfortable, I wasn’t comfortable at first. I overthrew a lot of passes at first.”
Franklin County had one more chance, though it was a slim chance, but it reduced to no chance at all when Jefferson recovered a fumble on the kickoff. Stephenson returned to the field and took a knee, running out the clock and completing the 14-point comeback victory.
“I’m just extremely proud of our team,” Cathcart said. “It seems like this is the year of adversity. So many good players have been banged up, we’ve dealt with a lot of things. Kade McNally last week and then to lose Colby tonight Carter stepped in and obviously made some mistakes, but we found a way to win the game. Paul Sutherland is one of my best friends in coaching, he had his team ready tonight, and we didn’t do a great job handling an injury early. But we survived.”
“You have to give them, Garmon Randolph and Sammy Elegreet a lot of credit. With a young quarterback in the game, they became basically blockers. It says a lot about them as teammates,” Cathcart said.
