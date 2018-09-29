Football: Leopards' mistakes helps fuel blowout win for Rabun Co.

Over the last three games, the Banks County Leopard offense had found its groove, scoring 113 points in three-straight wins.
On Friday night, though, against region foe Rabun County, the Leopards’ offense was stuck in neutral and scored only seven points as Rabun County defeated Banks County 68-7. The Leopards (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-AA) are idle next week.
Rabun County led 47-0 at halftime, scoring 33 second-quarter points in the process. The Leopards’ lone score came with 33 seconds remaining in the game.
Terrance Walker was the Leopards’ leading rusher. Walker rushed 13 times for 57 yards. Jonathan Moon had six carries for 29 yards. Jacob Lehotsky had seven yards on nine carries and the lone touchdown.
The Leopards accumulated only 110 yards of total offense and five first downs. The team accumulated 100 yards in penalties and committed five turnovers. The defense allowed 417 total yards of offense for Rabun County.
Rabun County (5-1, 3-0) needed only three plays from scrimmage to show its firepower on offense as Gunner Stockton hit Austin Jones on a 59-yard touchdown strike 47 seconds into the game.
Stockton stretched the lead to 14-0 when he found the end zone on a 29-yard scramble with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The next score came via a safety for the Wildcats. The Leopards were set to punt when the snap was muffed in the end zone. All Lehotsky could do was fall on the loose ball to prevent a touchdown. The deficit was 16-0.
The Wildcats didn’t let up as Stockton hit Dawson Lathan for a 25-yard touchdown pass to increase the Wildcats’ lead to 23-0.
After another muffed snap by the Leopards on a punt, the Wildcats had prime field position from the Leopards’ 6-yard line. Stockton took a quarterback run to the end zone to move the lead to 30-0.
After a Leopards’ fumble, the Wildcats managed to get a 39-yard field goal with 6:24 left before halftime. The lead was 33-0.
The next score was a scoop-and-return touchdown off of another Leopards’ fumble with 3:14 left before halftime. The lead was 40-0.
The final first-half touchdown was a one-play drive with Stockton finding Jones for the duo’s second score of the game. The lead was 47-0 at halftime.
Stockton got his third rushing touchdown of the game with 8:11 left in the third quarter. The 6-yard touchdown run put the Leopards behind 54-0.
Stockton made it four rushing touchdowns when he scored from 31 yards away. The Leopards trailed 61-0 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
Brody Jarrard scored the Wildcats’ last touchdown with 7:01 left in the game. The Leopards followed the scoring drive with their only score. Lehotsky scored from two yards out to put the Leopards on the board.
