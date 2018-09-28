MORGAN CO. 26, JACKSON CO. 14: Panther rally falls short on the road

Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said he believes something good awaits his football team, but two games into the region schedule, the Panthers are still waiting for that breakthrough moment to happen.
Jackson County (2-4) rallied from 20 points down to within one score of Morgan County but lost 26-14 Friday on the road to slip to 0-2 in 8-AAA play. Penalties and snap issues again arose and thwarted Jackson County’s comeback bid.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting day in and day out from week to week and not give in,” Worley said. “It’s like I told them (the players), they’re being tested, and they need to hold each other’s hand and keep fighting together, and at some point, something really, really good is going to happen, and this is a good group of young men. I have no doubt that we’ve got a lot of fight left in them and a good season left ahead of us.”
Jackson County trailed 20-0 just six minutes into the game but stormed back with a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Jonathan Steeb in the second quarter and a 24-yard touchdown run from Tyler Wester in the third quarter to make a game of it.
“They kept fighting regardless,” Worley said. “It would be easy to lay down. When you’re down 20-0, it was like ‘boom.’ It was like the longest first quarter ever.”
Morgan County, however, sealed the win with an eight-yard touchdown run from Seth Robertson with just 2:09 remaining. Robertson scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
The game could have very well gotten out of hand early.
The two-time defending region champion Bulldogs scored on the game’s second play with a 72-yard jaunt from Robertson. Morgan County scored again, moments later, picking off a pass on Jackson County’s third play from scrimmage to set up a 13-yard run from Robertson with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.
A short punt following a quick three-and-out from Jackson County led to the Bulldogs’ third score. Quarterback Trenton Folds hit Denver Laughlin for a 38-yard touchdown pass on the first play of that drive to increase the lead to 20-0 (the PAT failed).
But Jackson County’s defense stiffened, recovering a fumble and forcing two punts on Morgan County’s next three possessions to change the tenor of the game.
The first half then ended on a wild momentum swing. Robertson picked off a pass at the goal line for Morgan County and returned it 42 yards with eight seconds left. But instead of kneeling and going halftime, Morgan County elected to throw and it cost the Bulldogs. Steeb picked up a fumble from Folds, who’d dropped back to throw, and ran it in for a touchdown as time expired, cutting the lead to 20-7.
Jackson County found success with its running game in the third quarter and found the end zone when Wester got loose for a 24-yard touchdown to make the score 20-14, following a successful PAT by Ayden Griswold.
The Panthers got the ball back with 7:59 left in the game for a potential go-ahead scoring drive, but could knock out only one first down and were forced to punt the ball back to Morgan County with 6:09. The Bulldogs then put the game out of reach with an eight-play, 62-yard scoring drive — aided by a pass interference call — that consumed four minutes of game clock.
Entering the game Worley had talked about cleaning up mistakes, but the Panthers were still working through that Friday as they turned the ball over twice, had two snap issues that resulted in lost yardage and had a 23-yard touchdown run negated with a penalty.
“We’ve got to find a way to continue to get better and to get through those,” Worley said. “But I do love their fight. Like I said, I’m proud of them, and I love them, and they’re fighting and playing hard.”
