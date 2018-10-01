Kolter hearing moved to Oct. 16

A hearing on a proposed massive development in Hoschton has been rescheduled.
The Hoschton Planning Commission will hold a hearing Oct. 16 on Kolter Acquisition’s request to annex and zone 1,464 acres on Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd. for a planned unit development. Kolter plans a mix of residential and commercial development at the site.
Developers plan to construct 2,600 residential units, 400,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and an additional 100,000 sq. ft. for mixed use. A large component of the project is proposed as a 55-and-older community.
The Hoschton Planning Commission was initially set to hold a hearing on Oct. 1, but the hearing was moved for attendance reasons.
“…not everyone could be at that meeting, so we had to push it back,” said Hoschton City Administrator April Plank.
The Oct. 16 hearing will be at 5 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot. Hoschton’s City Council will hold a second hearing Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot.
