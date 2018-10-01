Dr. J. Keith Caldwell (09-29-18)

WINDER - Dr. J. Keith Caldwell, 86, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018.
Dr. Caldwell moved to Winder in 1958 from Ft. Jackson, S.C., where he was an Army eye doctor. He was born in Alvaton, Ga. and graduated from The GA Military Academy. He went to South GA College and received his Doctorate in Optometry from The Southern College of Optometry and was the founder of Winder Eye Care. Dr. Caldwell was a member of The Winder First United Methodist Church, where he held several leadership roles. He loved to serve his community and was a founding member of The Winder Rotary Club, a past member of The Winder Lions Club and a member of The GA Optometric Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Delos and Fannie Keith Caldwell; a sister, Ernestine Papan and a son-in-law, Dale Sanders.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beth Caldwell, Winder; two sons, Keith Caldwell (Vicky) of Winder and Chris Caldwell (Julie), Athens; daughter, Julie Nemetz (Joe), Bogart; brother, Harmon Caldwell (Mary Alice), Alvaton; seven grandchildren, Ryne and Laithem Caldwell, Elyse Hunter, Patrick and Peyton Sanders and Andrew and Katherine Caldwell; three great-grandchildren, Kaylei and Jackson Caldwell and Bristol Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at The Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. Dr. Caldwell will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church and a reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations maybe made to Barrow Fire Foundation.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
