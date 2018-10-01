Bonnie Patton (09-28-18)

HOSCHTON - Bonnie Carter Patton, 64, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018.
Mrs. Patton was the daughter of the late Sadie Bell Hayes and was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Patton. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring. Her favorite musician was Elvis. She not only loved her family and life, but her two dogs Lovey and Niki.
Survivors include her step father, Charles Hayes; daughter, Rose Carter and husband Roy, Hoschton; brothers, Charles "Red" Carter, Arcade, and Timmy Carter and wife Jamie, Hoschton; sisters, Martha Sue Brock and husband Nelson, Margaret "Pig" Brock and husband Buck, all of Jefferson; grandchildren, Junior McDaniel, Reva McDaniel and Haley McDaniel; and great-grandchildren, Morgan McDaniel, Mason McDaniel, Jase McDaniel and Breeanna Barlow.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 1, at Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Calvin Gooch will be officiating. The body will lie in state at the residence of Timmy Carter, 1604 Hwy. 60, Hoschton, GA 30548, until 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 1.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
